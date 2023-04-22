Trial Lawyer at Leonard Trial Lawyers, Michael Leonard, joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal. Mike talks about upcoming federal court cases, the carjacking statute, and the ComEd case. For more information on Leonard Trial Lawyers, visit leonardtriallawyers.com or call 312-815-6572.
Trial Lawyer Michael Leonard talks federal cases and the latest news stories
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Leonard Trial Lawyers, and Conti & Dolan.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm