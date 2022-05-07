Attorney Michael Leonard of Leonard Trial Lawyers joins host Jon Hansen to discuss current cases and news stories. Jon and Michael talk about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial plus Michael talks about the differences in representing women compared to men in court.
Trial Lawyer Michael Leonard talks about popular trials and what goes into defending clients
by: Iridian Fierro
Trial Attorney Michael Leonard joins Jon Hansen in studio for “Your Money Matters” (WGN Radio| Iridian Fierro )
