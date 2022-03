Attorney Michael Leonard joined Jon Hansen in studio for ‘Let’s Get Legal’ (WGN Radio| Iridian Fierro)

Attorney Michael Leonard joins ‘Let’s Get Legal” to talk about the indictment of Michael Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House. Michael Leonard talks about allegations in the case and potential jurors for the trial.

