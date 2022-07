Michael Leonard in studio with Jon Hansen on ‘Let’s Get Legal’ ( WGN Radio | Iridian Fierro)

Attorney Michael Leonard joins ‘Let’s Get Legal” to talk about one new federal judge that’s confirmed by the Senate to take a seat in federal court in Chicago. Plus, case updates on Eddie Johnson, Highland Park, and R. Kelly. Attorney Michael Leonard also takes callers and answers their legal questions.

