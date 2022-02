Attorney Michael Leonard joins ‘Let’s Get Legal” to talk about defending clients in federal court and whistleblower cases.

Michael talks about white-collar crimes like mortgage and tax fraud. What is white-collar crime? What would elevate a crime to a federal case? Jon and Michael talk about the Eddie Jonson and Attorney Leonard answers questions. Plus criminal cases, civil cases, and his record with federal cases.

For more information, visit leonardtriallawyers.com or call (312) 815-6572