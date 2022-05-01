Jon Hansen is joined by Jodi Cohen of Propublica and Jennifer Richards of the Chicago Tribune to discuss ticketing kids. Jodi and Jennifer talk about their investigation “The Price Kids Pay: How we reported on student ticketing in Illinois schools”. The three discuss the offenses outside the juvenile process that last on your permanent record.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., Gainsberg Law, and Allen & Glassman.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm