Jon Hansen has a discussion with the Dean of U of I Law School, Vik Amar, about the shadow docket. What it is? How is the supreme court involved? Jon and Vik answer these questions and more!
The Shadow Docket with Dean of U of I Law School Vik Amar
by: Iridian Fierro
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm