The rise of false advertisement lawsuits in the food and beverage industries

FILE – In this June 17, 2014, file photo, a shopper looks at an item in the dairy section of a Kroger grocery store in Richardson, Texas. Some of the world’s biggest consumer goods companies have agreed to simplify food date labels that create confusion among shoppers and leads them to discard billions of dollars’ worth of food. The goal: to streamline the labels, including “Sell by” and “Display Until,” down to two by 2020, says The Consumer Goods Forum. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

A recent article from Food Dive stated that 2020 saw more lawsuits for false advertisement by food and beverage companies than ever before. Host Jon Hansen was joined by University of Illinois professor and author, Dr. Bryan Endres. The two discussed everything from greenwashing consumers, sparking water wars, “all-natural” claims, and more!

