The rise of false advertisement lawsuits in the food and beverage industries

A recent article from Food Dive stated that 2020 saw more lawsuits for false advertisement by food and beverage companies than ever before. Host Jon Hansen was joined by University of Illinois professor and author, Dr. Bryan Endres. The two discussed everything from greenwashing consumers, sparking water wars, “all-natural” claims, and more!
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
- Click for more information on our sponsors.