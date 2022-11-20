Criminal Defence Attorney Michael Leonard joins Jon Hansen to discuss why the DOJ would have a Special Counsel for the Trump case. The two discuss if this is a good or bad thing.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys, Trapp and Gellar, Jonathon Merel, Gainsberg Law, Allen & Glassman, Leonard Trial Lawyers, and Powell & Pisman.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm