Attorney Erin Russell from The Russell Firm joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to break down the recent copyright and trademark infringement cases happening in the news. Listen in while Erin updates listeners on the Warhol foundation in a copyright fight over Prince images case and the story surrounding Taco Bell fighting to cancel the ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark.

