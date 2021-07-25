The legal battle of the Columbus Statue removed from Little Italy

Dane Neal, in for host Jon Hansen, speaks with Enrico Mirabelli, attorney at Beermann Law, about the Columbus statue removal. Enrico talks about the JCCIA and their stance on wanting the Christopher Columbus statue back in Little Italy.
