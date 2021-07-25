The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, and Anna K Law.

The legal battle of the Columbus Statue removed from Little Italy

The Christopher Columbus statue is shown at Manhattan’s Columbus Circle, Sunday Aug. 27, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Dane Neal, in for host Jon Hansen, speaks with Enrico Mirabelli, attorney at Beermann Law, about the Columbus statue removal. Enrico talks about the JCCIA and their stance on wanting the Christopher Columbus statue back in Little Italy.

