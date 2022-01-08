The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.

Click here for more information about our sponsors.

The latest vaccine mandates and what the Supreme Court is doing

Let's Get Legal
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7, 2022, on challenges to whether the Biden administration can order millions of workers at private companies and health care employees be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Jason Mazzone, Junior Professor of Law at the University of Illinois, talks to Jon Hansen about the latest Supreme Court cases about the emergency rules of the Biden Administration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm LetsGetLegal

Let’s Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association leans on local, prominent Illinois attorneys and experts to broadcast an entertaining and engaging weekly legal radio show. (Click for more.)

- Click for more information on our sponsors.

Popular