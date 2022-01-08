The latest vaccine mandates and what the Supreme Court is doing

Jason Mazzone, Junior Professor of Law at the University of Illinois, talks to Jon Hansen about the latest Supreme Court cases about the emergency rules of the Biden Administration.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
- Click for more information on our sponsors.
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter