IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins Jon Hansen for Let’s Get Legal. The two discuss the new developments to easily file taxes electronically and the IRS ending most unanncouned visits. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.

