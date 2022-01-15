The Illinois Policy Institue talks about the rise of tickets due to speeding cameras

Austin Berg from the Illinois Policy Institue joined Jon Hansen to talk about speed cameras and the rise of ticketing. The two also talk about reducing speeds, changing what streets look like to become safer and, the warnings drivers are given.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
