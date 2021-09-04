The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.

Texas abortion law explained by University of Illinois law professor

A security guard opens the door to the Whole Women’s Health Clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Host Jon Hansen was joined by Dean and University of Illinois Professor Vikram Amar to discuss the Texas abortion law. Professor Amar also answers questions about the Supreme Court, jury, and the Chief Justice.

