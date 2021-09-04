Texas abortion law explained by University of Illinois law professor

Host Jon Hansen was joined by Dean and University of Illinois Professor Vikram Amar to discuss the Texas abortion law. Professor Amar also answers questions about the Supreme Court, jury, and the Chief Justice.
