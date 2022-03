Attorney Steven Leahy joins Jon Hansen on ‘Let’s Get Legal’ to talk about IRS Delays and more!

What to do if you are afraid to file your tax return, or if you haven’t filed your tax return in some years. The two discuss the IRS revocation of your passport for “seriously delinquent tax debt” Plus, how to reduce your tax bill if you own a small business and the penalty for underpayment of estimated taxes.