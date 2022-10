IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC joins host Jon Hasen to talk about LLC’s, getting audited, selling property and reporting gifts in your taxes. Plus, how to avoid IRS scams and taxes on cash app transactions. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.

