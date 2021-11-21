The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.

Tax attorney Steven A. Leahy on the new implementation of Cash App reporting

Let's Get Legal
Jon Hansen & Steven Leahy (Iridian Fierro / WGN Radio)

Host Jon Hansen is joined by tax attorney Steven A. Leahy. The two cover self-employment tax, the new implementation of the Cash App reporting, and the state and local taxes. Steven also answers caller questions. For more information visit https://chicagotaxteam.com/

