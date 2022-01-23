The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.

Should parents have a say in what is being taught in schools?

Let's Get Legal
Students of elementary school resume classes after Christmas break in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Some 8 million primary and secondary-level students were resuming classes Monday after a long Christmas and New Year break, although authorities have shortened isolation periods and softened the requirements for quarantining entire classrooms when outbreaks happen to avoid major disruptions in schools. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Jon Hansen is joined by Adrienne Dixson, Associate Professor of Critical Race Theory and Education at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The two discuss what should or shouldn’t be taught in schools plus the role school boards have in education?

Let's Get Legal
