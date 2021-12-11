Should parents be liable for their kids’ actions?

Jon Hansen talks with attorney Audrey Anderson about the recent school shooting in Michigan, specifically the prosecution of the parents. They also discuss whether or not parents should be liable for their kids’ actions.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
Click for more information on our sponsors.
