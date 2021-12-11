The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.

Should parents be liable for their kids’ actions?

Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where authorities say a student opened fire at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Jon Hansen talks with attorney Audrey Anderson about the recent school shooting in Michigan, specifically the prosecution of the parents. They also discuss whether or not parents should be liable for their kids’ actions.

