Joining Jon Hansen on this week’s Let’s Get Legal episode is an attorney at Theriault Booth Ryan Theriault. Together, they discuss the Workers Compensation Act and the benefits of it. They examine the historical event, the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in 1911. WGN Radio listeners chime in on some of their favorite jobs they got to work at.
by: Sammy Martino
Posted:
Updated:
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm