Residential and commercial real estate predictions show a continued lack of listings

Real estate attorney Kevin Camden predicts the housing market will lack listings for the next year. Plus, how does he see covid affecting Chicago’s Loop and large office spaces across the city? To learn more visit www.camdenlawoffice.com or call 630-568-6656.
