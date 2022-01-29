The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.

Residential and commercial real estate predictions show a continued lack of listings

Let's Get Legal

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice, with the skyline in the background on a cold winter’s day in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Real estate attorney Kevin Camden predicts the housing market will lack listings for the next year. Plus, how does he see covid affecting Chicago’s Loop and large office spaces across the city? To learn more visit www.camdenlawoffice.com or call 630-568-6656.

