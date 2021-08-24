The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.

Click here for more information about our sponsors.

President of Seyfarth at Work, Philippe Weiss, talks the legality of mask mandates and vaccine requirements in the workplace

Let's Get Legal
Posted: / Updated:

Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman reads over the language of a federal disability anti-discrimination law in his office on the school campus in this Aug. 20, 2021 photo in Alsea, Ore. Thielman says parents who oppose Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide school mask policy can use a part of the law to get an accommodation that would allow their children to opt out of the mandate. The proposal is part of a flurry of actions taken by public officials and community leaders to try to make it easier for people to skirt renewed mask and vaccine mandates aimed at controlling a surge of COVID-19 nationwide. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

Philippe Weiss joins the show to speak with Jon Hansen about maneuvering the Covid climate as people slowly start to go back to the office. “Now, with people aware of the heightened risk it’s already moved the needle for many companies.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm LetsGetLegal

Let’s Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association leans on local, prominent Illinois attorneys and experts to broadcast an entertaining and engaging weekly legal radio show. (Click for more.)

- Click for more information on our sponsors.

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories