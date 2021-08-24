President of Seyfarth at Work, Philippe Weiss, talks the legality of mask mandates and vaccine requirements in the workplace

CHICAGO (AP) — A gunshot detection system that has cost Chicago tens of millions of dollars and is touted as a critical component of the police department's effort to combat gun violence rarely produces evidence of gun-related crime in the city, Chicago's watchdog agency concluded.

In a scathing report released Tuesday, the Office of Inspector General's Public Safety section said the police department data it examined “does not support a conclusion that ShotSpotter is an effective tool in developing evidence of gun-related crime." And, the office concluded, if the department has information that shows ShotSpotter plays a key role in developing such evidence, its “record-keeping practices are obstructing a meaningful analysis of the effectiveness of the technology.”