FILE – Pages from a Department of Justice court filing on Aug. 30, 2022, in response to a request from the legal team of former President Donald Trump for a special master to review the documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago, are photographed early Aug. 31. Included in the filing was a FBI photo of documents that were seized during the search. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
Attorney Michael Leonard of Leonard Trial Lawyers joins host Jon Hansen to discuss current cases and news stories. Jon and Michael talk about attorney/client privilege in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago case, objections during trials, and more!
