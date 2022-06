Attorney Steve Pisman, partner at Powell & Pisman, joins Let’s Get Legal to discuss personal injury cases. When is the right time to call a personal injury attorney and what are the steps to take the moment you get injured? Plus, Steve and Jon also discuss car accidents and car jacking situations. Steve explains the coverage that rideshares have and he also answers caller questions.

