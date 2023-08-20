Personal Injury Attorney Michael Kopsick joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to share his Chicago Background and discuss ride-share cases. The two talk about coverage issues, a 3-part insurance policy, and the importance of documenting the accident. Attorney Kopsick and his law firm focus on personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and more. Visit www.law-mwk.com or call 847.807.8695 for more information.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction