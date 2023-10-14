Patrick Dolan, employment lawyer of Conti and Dolan, joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal. Jon and Patrick talk about the most recent jobs report and other employment law topics. Patrick talks about non-compete agreements, how they are enforceable and the perimeters behind them like the time, geography, and what you do. Plus, non-solicitation agreements and mandated lunch breaks.
Non-compete and non-solicitation agreements with employment lawyer Patrick Dolan
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Anderson Attorneys & Advisors, Conti & Dolan, Leonard Trial Lawyers, Michael W. Kopsick, and Theriault Booth.
Let's Get Legal
