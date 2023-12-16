Partner at Conti & Dolan, LLC Patrick Dolan joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to answer listener questions about employee rights, including a new ordinance that will increase the amount of paid time off that Chicago employees have. Listen to learn about what rights you have and when you should consider taking legal action against your employer.
New Chicago ordinance will increase employees’ paid leave
Posted:
Updated:
The program "Let's Get Legal" that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
