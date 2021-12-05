Mississippi abortion law explained with U of I law professor

Vikram David Amar, Dean and Iwan Foundation Professor of Law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joined Jon Hansen to discuss the Mississippi abortion law. The two also discuss the possibility of revisions to the law, oral arguments, and broad terms.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Wochner Law Firm LLC, Camden Law Office, LLC, The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., Maurides Law, Miller & McGing Law, Anna K Law, The Devine Law Group, and Gordon Law Group.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
