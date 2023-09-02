Labor Law Professor at the University of Illinois Michael LeRoy joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to discuss the ongoing Hollywood Strike. They also dive into the UAW (United Auto Workers) as they filed unfair labor practice charges against General Motors and Crystal Palace they feel like bargaining in good faith.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Anderson Attorneys & Advisors, Conti & Dolan, Leonard Trial Lawyers, Michael W. Kopsick, and Theriault Booth.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm