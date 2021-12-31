Michael Raff gives provides some last minute tax help

With the year coming to an end, Jon wants to give listeners some last minute tax advice and Chicago Tax and Business Lawyer at Gordon Law, Michael Raff, joined him to help. Together they discuss ways to lower your taxable income, IRA contributions and backdoor Roth IRA conversions, and more!
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
