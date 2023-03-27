WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Michael Leonard in studio with Jon Hansen on ‘Let’s Get Legal’ ( WGN Radio | Iridian Fierro)
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted: Mar 27, 2023 / 09:14 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 27, 2023 / 09:14 PM CDT
Mike Leonard joins Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to talk about the latest cases in the news. The two discuss updates on former President Trump’s case and preparation for grand juries asking questions.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Leonard Trial Lawyers, and Conti & Dolan.
Click here for more information about our sponsors.
