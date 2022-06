Michael Leonard in studio with Jon Hansen on ‘Let’s Get Legal’ ( WGN Radio | Iridian Fierro)

Attorney and nationally recognized “go to” trial lawyer Michael Leonard with Leonard Trial Lawyers joins Jon Hansen on ‘Let’s Get Legal” to talk about the sentencing of Timothy O’Donnell. Michael also discusses the Roe v. Wade decision and answers listeners questions.

