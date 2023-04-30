Marcos Resendiz, Attorney at Law at SAX Law joined Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to discuss estate planning and dividing assets. Marcos explains what to do if two people are named as executors and he also answers listener questions. For more information about SAX Law, call 773-542-3660
Marcos Resendiz of SAX Law breaks down everything wills and trusts
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Leonard Trial Lawyers, and Conti & Dolan.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm