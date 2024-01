Conti & Dolan joins Let’s Get Legal! Host of WGN Radio’s “The Karen Conti Show,” Karen Conti, and Employment Lawyer Patrick Dolan join Jon Hansen to discuss the latest legal news. From former President Trump being removed from voting ballots to employers requesting health records, Karen Conti and Patrick Dolan talk about this and more.

You can find Karen’s Book here: Killing Time with John Wayne Gacy