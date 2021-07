This show Jon is joined by four guests to talk about family law, real estate and property taxes.

Anna P. Krolikowska the President of The Illinois State Bar Association talks with Jon about Marriage and divorces in the state. Real Estate Attorney Kevin Camden gives tips for buying and selling homes. Property Tax Attorney Fred Agustin covers fighting your property taxes in the state. Professor Robin Fretwell Wilson talks about the “Free Britney” movement and her conservatorship.