He was a mean one that Mr. Grinch, BUT did he have a good reason? Listen in while Let’s Get Legal’s Jon Hansen is joined by Attorney at Leonard Trial Lawyers, Mike Leonard and Employment Attorney Patrick Dolan of Conti and Dolan as they participate in a mock trial for The Grinch. Was the Grinch guilty?
