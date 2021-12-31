Let’s Get Legal: The New Year’s Eve Show

Jon Hansen rings in the new year on today’s Let’s Get Legal. Jon is joined by several legal experts to look back at the top legal stories of 2021, he plays a few legal-related games with callers, and shares what he plans to do to celebrate the beginning of 2022.
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., and Gainsberg Law.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
- Click for more information on our sponsors.
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter