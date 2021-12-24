Let’s Get Legal: The Christmas Eve Show

Merry Christmas Eve everybody! Jon is on with some experts, some fun holiday legal segments, and excellent advice this holiday season. Tune in for a truly magical show.
[audio
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, and Anderson Attorneys and Advisors.
Merry Christmas Eve everybody! Jon is on with some experts, some fun holiday legal segments, and excellent advice this holiday season. Tune in for a truly magical show.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm