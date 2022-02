Host of “Let’s Get Legal” powered by the Illinois State Bar Association, Jon Hansen

Attorney Michael Leonard joins ‘Let’s Get Legal” to talk about defending clients in federal court and whistleblower cases. Jon is also joined by Author and Professor Mary Ellen O’Connell to discuss the Ukraine Crisis. Mary Ellen O’Connell, International Law specialist and Law and research professor at Notre Dame talks about previous conflicts with NATO countries.

Plus the question of the day!