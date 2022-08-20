On this airing of Let’s Get Legal, Jon Hansen is joined by Criminal Defense Attorney, Michael Leonard and the President of the Illinois State Bar Association, Rory Weiler. Attorney Michael Leonard of Leonard Trial Lawyers discusses redactions, the Trump affidavit issue, and the R. Kelly case. Rory Weiler is a family law attorney at Weiler and Lengle and he talks to Jon about what led him to that practice and divorce rates after the pandemic. Plus, Rory talks about what services the ISBA provides.

