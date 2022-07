On this airing of Let’s Get Legal, host Jon Hansen is joined by attorney Dan Terleckyj of Powell & Pisman. The two discuss how video evidence can help your case. Dan talks about taking pictures when you’re in an accident and getting as much video or photo evidence as possible. Plus, professor Michael Leroy joins to talk about the people’s confidence in the Supreme Court after the overturning of Roe vs Wade.

