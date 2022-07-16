On this airing of Let’s Get Legal, Attorney Michael Leonard joined Jon Hansen to talk about a recent dismissed federal court case. Jon and Michael discuss the foundation of the case which was spamming and what lead to the dismissal. They also discuss deferred prosecutions, whistleblowers, and more.

Then, Jim Convery, Senior Counsel at Laner Muchin joins Jon to talk about the lawsuit involving Wrigley Field. Jon and Jim talk about the wheelchair locations in the field and obstructed views that are brought up in the lawsuit plus disability rights.