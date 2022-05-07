Attorney Michael Leonard of Leonard Trial Lawyers joins host Jon Hansen to discuss current cases and news stories. Later, Jon is joined by professor Michael Leroy of the University of Illinois College of Law to discuss Roe V. Wade and the leaked draft opinion.
‘Let’s Get Legal’ powered by the Illinois State Bar Association and hosted by Jon Hansen 5.07.22
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Jon Hansen
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., Gainsberg Law, and Allen & Glassman.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm