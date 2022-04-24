Attorney Neal Gainsberg joins host Jon Hansen to talk about driving under the influence and personal injury cases. The two discuss liabilities, uninsured motorists, and the new Tennessee bill that would require drunk drivers to pay child support for killing a parent. Attorney Michael Leonard joins host Jon Hansen to talk about how juries are picked for federal court. Whistleblower cases, pleading guilty or deciding to go to trial, and more!
‘Let’s Get Legal’ powered by the Illinois State Bar Association and hosted by Jon Hansen 4.23.22
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Host of “Your Money Matters”, Jon Hansen
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., Gainsberg Law, and Allen & Glassman.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm