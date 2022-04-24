Attorney Neal Gainsberg joins host Jon Hansen to talk about driving under the influence and personal injury cases. The two discuss liabilities, uninsured motorists, and the new Tennessee bill that would require drunk drivers to pay child support for killing a parent. Attorney Michael Leonard joins host Jon Hansen to talk about how juries are picked for federal court. Whistleblower cases, pleading guilty or deciding to go to trial, and more!

