‘Let’s Get Legal’ powered by the Illinois State Bar Association and hosted by Jon Hansen 3.05.22

This week on “Let’s Get Legal,” host Jon Hansen is joined by Employment Relations and College of Law at the University of Illinois. The two discuss the MLB lockout and the players union. Attorney Michael Leonard discusses the indictment of Michael Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House. Plus, Attorney Steven Leahy talks about IRS delays and more.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm
