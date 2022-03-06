The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Grasso Law, P.C., Camden Law Office, Wochner Law, Anderson Attorneys and Advisors, Trapp & Geller, Law Offices of Jonathan Merel, P.C., Gainsberg Law, and Allen & Glassman.

Click here for more information about our sponsors.

‘Let’s Get Legal’ powered by the Illinois State Bar Association and hosted by Jon Hansen 3.05.22

Let's Get Legal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jon Hansen

This week on “Let’s Get Legal,” host Jon Hansen is joined by Employment Relations and College of Law at the University of Illinois. The two discuss the MLB lockout and the players union. Attorney Michael Leonard discusses the indictment of Michael Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House. Plus, Attorney Steven Leahy talks about IRS delays and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 3-5pm LetsGetLegal

Let’s Get Legal powered by Illinois State Bar Association leans on local, prominent Illinois attorneys and experts to broadcast an entertaining and engaging weekly legal radio show. (Click for more.)

- Click for more information on our sponsors.

Popular