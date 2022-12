Jon Hansen and Patrick Dolan from Siegel and Dolan in Studio

On this airing of Let’s Get Legal, Jon Hansen is joined by attorney Patrick Dolan from Siegel and Dolan. Attorney Dolan specializes in employment law and talks about harassment in the workplace, negotiating agreements, and non-compete salary amounts.

For more information, call (312) 878 3210 or visit www.msiegellaw.com