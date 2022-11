On this airing of Let’s Get Legal, host Jon Hansen is joined by John Nagle of Gordon Law Group. Attorney Nagle talks about the FTX meltdown and the laws that were (potentially) broken and the legal options (if any) that people have that lost money. Then, Jon is joined by University of Illinois professor Michael Leroy from the College of Law to discuss the worker’s rights amendment. The two discuss the labor movement, paying dues, and more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction