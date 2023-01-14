On this airing of Let’s Get Legal powered by the Illinois State Bar Association and hosted by Jon Hansen:

Three guests join Jon to discuss everything from taxes, Lori Lightfoot’s email to CPS students, and what it’s like to be a public defender.

Segment 1: John Nagle, Senior Associate Attorney at Gordon Law Group, joins Jon to discuss FTX, the Kill the IRS Bill, and what to remember when filing taxes. You can find more information about John Nagle and Gordon Law Offices by visiting gordonlawltd.com

Segment 2: Mauricio Pena, reporter for Chalkbeat discusses the email that was sent out to CPS students to solicit student volunteers to help with her re-election. The two talk about who was responsible for the email and how people felt about it.

Segment 3: Benjamin Lawson, Partner at Lawson & O’Brien, P.C., talks about what it’s like to be a public defender and what influenced him to become a lawyer. For more information call 815-450-9702 or visit lawsonobrien.com