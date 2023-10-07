Michael Leonard of Leonard Trail Lawyers joined Jon Hansen to discuss the latest legal news. The two discuss juries, the selection process, and explain reasonable doubt. For more information about Michael Leonard, visit www.leonardtriallawyers.com
The program “Let’s Get Legal” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is sponsored by Illinois State Bar Association, Anderson Attorneys & Advisors, Conti & Dolan, Leonard Trial Lawyers, Michael W. Kopsick, and Theriault Booth.
Let's Get Legal
Saturdays 1-3pm